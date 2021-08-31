ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 288,727 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $20.51.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 118.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

