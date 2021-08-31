ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €14.22 ($16.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $720.32 million and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €5.93 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of €14.04 ($16.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.95.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

