ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.59

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.59.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

