Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $201.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

