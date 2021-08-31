Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises about 8.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $22,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $50,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,756,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $26,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

