Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 667,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,025,000 after purchasing an additional 257,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,569,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

