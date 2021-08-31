Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Teza Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after buying an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,310,000 after buying an additional 685,783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,939,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,327,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

