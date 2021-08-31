Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,060 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.76% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21.

