Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 34,818 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of YETI worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

NYSE:YETI opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.