Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 933 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.