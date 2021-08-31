Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

MOS stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

