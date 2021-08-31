Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 432.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $273,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $677.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $597.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $678.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.