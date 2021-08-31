Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

