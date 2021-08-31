Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 8,751 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Chegg by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 703,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 14.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 7.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

CHGG stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -207.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

