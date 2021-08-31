Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 96,677 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

NYSE:VALE opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.