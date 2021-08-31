Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 4.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

