Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,556,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,773,000 after buying an additional 263,789 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Regions Financial by 33,442.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 718,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 716,336 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 147,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

