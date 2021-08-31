Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.94% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

FAAR opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.97.

