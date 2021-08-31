Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 890.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of ShockWave Medical worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

SWAV opened at $211.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.45 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $218.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,200 shares of company stock worth $13,440,307. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.