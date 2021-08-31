Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 647,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of American Finance Trust worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Several research firms have commented on AFIN. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

