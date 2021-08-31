Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $44,428,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,328,000 after buying an additional 95,755 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $421.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.46 and a 200-day moving average of $356.66. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

