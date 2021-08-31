Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

