Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,359 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.06% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,019,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 567,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 365,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.