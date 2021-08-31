Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $596.65 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $593.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

