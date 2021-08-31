Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 7.10% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 169.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

