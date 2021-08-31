Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.70% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.86. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $131.45.

