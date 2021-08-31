Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 94.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 176.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE K opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

