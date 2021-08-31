Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,704 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

