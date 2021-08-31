Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.