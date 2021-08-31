Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

