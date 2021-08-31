Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.