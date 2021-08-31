Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.