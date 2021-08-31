Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 120.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.