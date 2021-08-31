Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,122 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

