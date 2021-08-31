Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $86,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $576.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $797.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,008.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.11 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $28,023,250. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.81.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

