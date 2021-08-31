Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,359 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 160.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

