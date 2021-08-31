Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,920 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

