Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 65,474 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 65,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.54% of StoneCastle Financial worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,267 shares of company stock valued at $288,018 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.