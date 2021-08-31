Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,340 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.86. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

