Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 134.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $636.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $564.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.08. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.67 and a one year high of $642.63. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

