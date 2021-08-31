Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

FTXO stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $33.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.