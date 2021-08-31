Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana stock opened at $405.51 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

