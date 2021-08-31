Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,529 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $196.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

