Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,763 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,922,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $477.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

