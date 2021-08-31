Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 40,466 Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 12.18% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

GYLD opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

