Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 43,789 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,604 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

