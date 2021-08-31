Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $289.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.74. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $290.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.