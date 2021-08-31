Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 29th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

ARPO stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Caley Castelein bought 259,998 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

