Aeryus Trading Down 96.6% Over Last 7 Days (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 93.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Aeryus coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 96.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeryus has a total market cap of $8,852.75 and $87.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.71 or 0.00386565 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001467 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01164437 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

