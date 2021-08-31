Aeternity (AE) Hits Market Capitalization of $48.90 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and $4.51 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,415,841 coins and its circulating supply is 342,594,898 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

